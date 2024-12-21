Lyashko on destruction of cancer center in Kherson: 15 people were there at time of attack

Russian troops committed another terrorist act in Kherson. The medical facility where patients are treated has again become a target for the enemy.

This was reported by Health Minister Viktor Liashko on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"At night, the Russian military struck at the Kherson Regional Oncology Center, purposefully using two anti-aircraft missiles. The building of one of the buildings was heavily damaged. There were 15 people there. Fortunately, there were no casualties, because everyone was in an equipped shelter," Liashko emphasized.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy hit the oncology center in Kherson with anti-aircraft guns: there are significant destructions.

