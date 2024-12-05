Ukraine will ban transfer of doctors to infantry: Zelenskyy signs decree

Ukraine will ban the transfer of people with medical education to non-medical positions in military formations.

This is stated in the decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy No. 817/2024 of December 5, 2024, Censor.NET reports.

The ban will be in effect during martial law, unless the doctors themselves voluntarily agree to the transfer.

To implement this initiative, the Cabinet of Ministers is reportedly to develop an additional regulatory framework within a month.

See more: Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko participates in meeting of Council of the Coordination Headquarters on POWs. PHOTOS

In addition, the NSDC instructed to develop mechanisms:

Exemption of medical workers. They plan to revise the conditions, in particular, to lift restrictions on the number of exempted doctors in state and municipal institutions.

They plan to revise the conditions, in particular, to lift restrictions on the number of exempted doctors in state and municipal institutions. Rehabilitation of the military. The organization of assistance to servicemen in different periods of rehabilitation will be streamlined.

The organization of assistance to servicemen in different periods of rehabilitation will be streamlined. Digitalization. Expand the introduction of electronic accounting systems and medical records in military medical institutions, as well as introduce electronic referrals to civilian hospitals.

Particular attention will be paid to cyber defense of healthcare systems, accounting for the wounded, and the organization of blood donation.

In the field of education, changes are planned to be made to the training programs for future doctors, including an increase in the hours of military medical training.

These measures are aimed at maintaining the availability of quality medical care for both the military and civilians during the war.

As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently signed a decree on the celebration of the Day of Missile Troops and Artillery on December 4.

Read more: AFU General Staff: 106 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Kurakhove direction