AFU General Staff: 106 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Kurakhove direction

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 106 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Border settlements continue to suffer from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The areas of Krasnopillia, Pokrovka and Demianivka in the Sumy region were hit by cannon artillery fire. In addition, the enemy launched a GAB air strike on Hlukhiv.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers launched a GAB airstrike in the Kruhle area.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian troops are repelling three enemy attacks in the direction of Nova Kruhliakivka and Lozova, one attack has already been repelled. Petropavlivka and Lozova came under air strikes by UAVs.

Read more: 168 combat clashes were recorded in past 24 hours, most of them in Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions - General Staff

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 assault and offensive actions near Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Yampolivka, Terny, Zarichne, Torske and in Serebrianskyi Forestry, with four more combat engagements currently underway.

Our defenders repelled an enemy assault in the Kramatorsk direction near Chasiv Yar.

Defense forces repelled one attack near Toretsk in the Toretsk direction.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 26 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachanske, Zhovte, Pushkine, Novotroitske, Shevchenko, Novopustynka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 18 enemy attacks, 8 clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove direction, the occupiers conducted 35 attacks near Berestky, Stari Terny, Zoria, Sontsivka, Kurakhove, Dalne, Yelizavetivka, Hanivka, Romanivka and Uspenivka, ten engagements are still ongoing.

Fifteen times our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the Vremivka direction near the localities of Kostiantynopilske, Rozlyv, Sukhi Yaly, Makarivka and Novodarivka, ten of them are still ongoing.

Read more: SBGS: Enemy subversive reconnaissance groups’ activity is not increasing, but threat remains – State Border Guard Service

The situation in other directions

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack in the direction of Novodanylivka.

At the Siversk, Huliaipole and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy did not conduct any active operations at this time of day.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks, and fighting continues in four other locations.