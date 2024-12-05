Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko participates in meeting of Council of Coordination Headquarters on POWs. PHOTOS

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko joined the first meeting of the Council of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Facebook at, Censor.NET reports.

On Wednesday, 5 December, the first meeting of the Council of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War took place. The new governing body was created to formulate strategic interagency positions of the Coordination Headquarters. The event was chaired by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov and attended by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Read more: AFU General Staff: 106 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Kurakhove direction

The meeting addressed a number of important issues:

the activities of the negotiation group on the return of Ukrainian military and civilians;

establishment of a Public Council under the Coordination Headquarters;

amendments to regulatory acts;

establishing representative offices and working groups of the headquarters in all regions of Ukraine.

As a result of the discussions, the participants identified priority areas of cooperation and priority steps that will help speed up the process of returning Ukrainian soldiers and citizens from captivity.













Read also: Kadyrov threatens to use Ukrainian prisoners of war as human shields against UAV attacks