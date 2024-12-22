ENG
Ruscists attacked Beryslav with drone: man was killed

Today, on December 22, 2024, at noon, a resident of Beryslav in the Kherson region was hit by a Russian UAV.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, a 30-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life. He died on the spot," the statement said.

There is no more information about the enemy attack on the city at the moment.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians attacked more than 30 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday: they attacked with KAB and artillery, there are dead and wounded.

