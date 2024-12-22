Putin threatens ’much greater destruction’ for drone attack on Kazan

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has threatened to retaliate for the drone attack on Kazan, saying that whoever did it "will face much greater destruction and will regret it."

According to Censor.NET, citing Russia's Interfax, Putin said this while commenting on the attack on Kazan.

"No matter who tries to destroy something in our country, they will face much greater destruction in their own country and will regret what they are trying to do in our country," the dictator said.

As reported earlier, on the morning of December 21, 2024, Kazan (Tatarstan, Russia) was attacked by drones. It was noted that a total of 8 arrivals were recorded, including one at an industrial enterprise, one over the river, and 6 at a residential area.