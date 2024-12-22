110th Separate Mechanized Brigade on execution of prisoners on Vremivka Ledge: There were 6 soldiers at position, two were killed by shelling, four were executed

The occupiers shot four Ukrainian servicemen of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade near the Vremivka ledge, two soldiers of the brigade who were on the position were killed in the shelling.

A video of the shooting of Ukrainian soldiers on the morning of December 22 was posted on Telegram by the unmanned systems battalion of the 110th Mechanized Brigade. This information was also confirmed by the press officer of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Marko Bezruchko Ivan Sekach by phone to Suspilne Donbas, Censor.NET reports.

According to the military, the occupiers shot four soldiers of the brigade in the area of the Vremivka ledge.

See more: Lubinets meets with Moskalkova in Belarus: lists of prisoners of war were handed over and parcels and letters were exchanged. PHOTOS

There were six people at their position. The shelling started. We know from their report that two soldiers were killed in the shelling. Four were surrounded," said Mr. Sekach.

The fact that the four soldiers were shot was learned from intercepted Russian conversations, said a spokesman for the 110th Brigade. They also managed to find a drone video that captured the moment of the execution of the captured soldiers.

Russian commanders are ordering the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in order to keep up the pace of the offensive.

"All of them are officially reported missing, because there is no access to the bodies yet," said Ivan Sekach.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers had once again shot Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered after being surrounded. According to Lubinets, in 2024 alone, the ruscists shot 109 Ukrainian prisoners of war.