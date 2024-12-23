Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban has said that Europe has lost the war in Ukraine, despite attempts to deny it.

According to Censor.NET, Orban said this in an interview with Hirado.

"Peace is within reach. When Hungary took over the presidency of the EU Council in July, talk of peace was unacceptable in Europe, but now everyone is talking about it," Orban said.

At the same time, he said, it is necessary to set realistic goals, so he recommended that Russians and Ukrainians only agree to a temporary ceasefire for the Christmas period. According to him, he managed to convince Vladimir Putin of this, but the Ukrainian side "for some mysterious reason" is not yet open, but he is confident that an agreement between the opposing sides can be reached before the war starts.

"I believe that a ceasefire agreement between the warring parties will be reached before Christmas," the Hungarian prime minister added.

He also noted that a new reality has emerged on the frontline, with losses on both sides being horrendous and the Russians confidently advancing.

"Everything could have turned out differently when the parties held secret talks in Istanbul in April 2022, but under pressure from the West, the Ukrainians abandoned the agreements in Turkey.

A successful conclusion of the negotiations would be good for everyone," Orban said.

He also stressed that, in his opinion, Hungary does not play an intermediary role between Trump and the EU leadership, but instead there will be heated discussions with the United States, in which Hungary must defend positions acceptable to both sides.

"The EU will not enter the negotiations from the best position. In international negotiations, Europe is best represented by France and Germany, but both are in a political crisis," Orban added.

As a reminder, 48% of Americans support the position that the United States should help Ukraine regain the territories occupied by Russia. At the same time, 50% of respondents called for a speedy end to the war, even at the cost of ceding territory.