Warehouse with $16 million worth of "Shahed" parts destroyed in Russia - DIU

A warehouse storing parts for "Shahed-136" UAVs, which the aggressor uses to strike at Ukraine, has caught fire in the "Alabuga" economic zone in Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

As noted, 65 fuselages of attack drones, as well as engines, navigation systems, thermal imaging cameras for the production of 400 "Shahed-136" units, were in the room - everything burned down.

"The aggressor's losses caused by the destruction of the Russian warehouse are estimated at $16 million. The mysterious destructive fire was another blow to the military-industrial complex of terrorist russia," the DIU said.

Watch more: Explosions occurred in Kazan and Rostov at night. VIDEO

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will be punished with justice.