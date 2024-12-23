NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that the harsh criticism of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unjustified.

According to the newspaper, despite being a vital ally of Ukraine, Germany's hesitation to provide long-range Taurus cruise missiles has been a source of frustration in Kyiv.

"I have often told Zelenskiy that he should stop criticising Olaf Scholz, because I think it is unfair," Rutte said.

Rutte also said that, unlike Scholz, he would supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles and would not impose restrictions on their use.

"In general, we know that such capabilities are very important for Ukraine," Rutte said, adding that it was not up to him to decide what the allies should provide.

As a reminder, on 15 November, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke on the phone with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the first time in two years. Subsequently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that conversations between leaders of other countries and Putin do not strengthen Ukraine.