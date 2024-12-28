New US aid package for Ukraine will be worth $1.25 billion, will include ammunition, missiles for air defense systems and Stinger - AP

TheUnited States intends to announce $1.25 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Associated Press, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that this aid package will include a significant amount of ammunition, including for anti-aircraft missile systems (SAMs) and the HAWK air defence system.

It will also include Stinger missiles and 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells.

The US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the announcement of the aid to Ukraine would be made on Monday, 30 December.

As a reminder, on 27 December, John Kirby, the Strategic Communications Coordinator for the US National Security Council , announced a new US military aid package for Ukraine.

