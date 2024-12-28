Consequences of Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv. PHOTO

Two fires broke out in the Ingul district of Mykolaiv as a result of a nighttime enemy UAV attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the rescuers extinguished the fire on the roof of the five-storey building, as well as the fire on the reeds over an area of 1000 sq m.

The roof of the house was partially destroyed and windows were smashed. There were no casualties.

"The Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross was working together with the rescuers at the site of the hit," the SES said.







Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of Saturday, 28 December, Russian invaders attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed drones. The roof of a high-rise building caught fire in the city. Later, it became known that the fire in the high-rise building was extinguished without any casualties.