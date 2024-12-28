Occupiers lost 77 people and 30 pieces of equipment in south over day, - Southern Defense Forces

The defense forces of southern Ukraine continue to repel enemy attacks, constantly inflicting fire on the enemy's locations, rear and positions. Over the past day, 77 occupiers were destroyed.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, over the past combat day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of aggressor personnel by 77 people.

The enemy also lost:

3 cannons

4 mortars;

7 units of automotive equipment;

11 units of "Shahed-136" attack UAVs;

1 boat

4 motorcycles;

a video surveillance camera; and

3 Starlink satellite terminals;

a communication antenna and 8 UAV control antennas.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 784,200 people (+1690 per day), 9651 tanks, 21,408 artillery systems, 19,970 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In addition, the following were damaged: