Occupiers lost 77 people and 30 pieces of equipment in south over day, - Southern Defense Forces
The defense forces of southern Ukraine continue to repel enemy attacks, constantly inflicting fire on the enemy's locations, rear and positions. Over the past day, 77 occupiers were destroyed.
This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, over the past combat day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of aggressor personnel by 77 people.
The enemy also lost:
- 3 cannons
- 4 mortars;
- 7 units of automotive equipment;
- 11 units of "Shahed-136" attack UAVs;
- 1 boat
- 4 motorcycles;
- a video surveillance camera; and
- 3 Starlink satellite terminals;
- a communication antenna and 8 UAV control antennas.
In addition, the following were damaged:
- 13 dugouts/shelters for personnel;
- Firing position and FPV takeoff point.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password