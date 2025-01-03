Air Defense Forces in Khmelnytskyi shoot down enemy "shahed"

On Friday, January 3, during an air raid alert, the Air Defense Forces destroyed a Russian Shahed UAV in the Khmelnytskyi region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Tiurin, Censor.NET reports.

"As of this hour, there have been no reports of injuries, deaths or damage," the official said at 5:53 p.m.

