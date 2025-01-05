Front line passes two kilometers from center of Kupiansk - CMA

The front line is just two kilometers from the town of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. The Russian invaders are constantly shelling the central part of the Kupiansk community with all types of weapons.

The head of the Kupyansk city administration, Andriy Besedin, said this on the air of the telethon, according to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"Attacks with all types of weapons that the Russians have now: not only guided aerial bombs, but also multiple launch rocket systems, and UAVs of various types - Molniya, which hunts for cars, and FPV drones, which the Russians use in large numbers. The front line is two kilometers from the center of Kupiansk. Kivsharivka and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi are a little further, but this is the distance of a mortar or FPV drone," the official said.

According to Besedin, out of 257 apartment buildings in the Kupianske community, not a single one survived.

In addition, he said that 3,300 civilians remain in the Kupiansk district, 900 of them on the left bank of the community, where no infrastructure has been available for three months.

"A small number of people are leaving, especially from the left bank of the Kupiansk community, where the situation is critical. It has been critical for more than three months, there is no electricity, gas, water supply, no social services, shops, pharmacies, hospitals. More than 900 people, mostly elderly people, are staying there and categorically refuse to leave, being in inhumane conditions," the official said.

The head of the IBA added that civilian infrastructure remains on the right bank and that services and government agencies are working.

