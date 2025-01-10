They forced POWs to sing Russian anthem: two heads and inspector of colony in Horlivka are suspected of cooperation with occupiers - prosecutor’s office

In 2014, three residents of Horlivka, Donetsk region, supported the activities of illegal armed groups of the so-called "DPR".

As noted, after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, they took pseudo-positions of managers and inspectors in the captured Kalininska Penal Colony.

According to the prosecutor's office, the so-called head of the colony personally supervised searches, inspected cells and identified captured AFU soldiers who were subjected to illegal interrogations.

His subordinates forced the POWs to sing the Russian national anthem, Soviet songs, learn poetry, and devalued the Ukrainian language and traditions. Such actions were accompanied by moral humiliation and were aimed at psychological pressure.







Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, they were served in absentia notices of suspicion of collaboration and aiding the aggressor state as part of an organized group (Part 7 of Art. 111-1, Part 3 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

