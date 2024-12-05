He sold 9 humanitarian vehicles worth UAH 1.7 million: Pseudo-military exposed in Sumy. PHOTO

In Sumy, law enforcement officers detained and served a notice of suspicion to a 24-year-old Sumy resident who was selling military vehicles purchased by an NGO.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region.

As noted, the suspect, having learned that there is a public organization in Sumy that purchases military vehicles for the needs of the military, decided to organize a scheme of illegal enrichment.

Having no connection with military service, the suspect convinced the head of the NGO that he belonged to the special operations forces and asked for help in purchasing cars.

Between April 2022 and July 2023, the NGO purchased and handed over 9 vehicles to the pseudo-military for the needs of his unit worth UAH 1.7 million, which he later sold.

The prosecutor's office added that the 24-year-old Sumy resident is currently in custody.



