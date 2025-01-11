Near Pokrovsk, occupiers are not trying to enter city, but want to bypass it - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The enemy is trying to bypass Pokrovsk, clinging to suburban buildings. Fighting is going on for small villages near the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Major Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia".

"Russians do not want to engage in urban combat. They simply do not go there. Our goal is to prevent the enemy from doing so. There is a kind of protracted struggle for small villages in the Pokrovsk area," the spokesman noted.

He added that if Russia had the capabilities to do so, it would attack Pokrovsk, just as it attacked Toretsk, Kurakhove, or Chasiv Yar:

"It would have broken right into the city battles, trying to destroy the city if it failed to capture it. But, apparently, it does not have these capabilities now. At least, it does not have the ability to concentrate enough forces and make enough sacrifices. That is why they are trying to bypass Pokrovsk," Tregubov added.

To recap, the day before, the head of the CMA Serhii Dobriak said that the Russian invaders are already a couple of kilometers from the outskirts of Pokrovsk. The intensity of the shelling is increasing every day.

