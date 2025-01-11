Zelenskyy holds meeting of Headquarters: He ordered to increase number of orders for drones

Today, on January 11, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Zelensky announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The main thing is our operations with drones and procurement for this year, procurement of everything the Defense Forces need.

Today we reported on contracts - those that are already being implemented and those that are planned. It is a common task of arms manufacturers, our government officials and all those involved to make this year a record year for drones of all kinds, as well as to significantly increase the production of Ukrainian missiles, artillery, and all the necessary equipment," the statement said.

It is also noted that Zelenskyy has instructed to increase the number of orders for drones.

"This is already being implemented. Our arsenals are one of the guarantees of independence, as is the accuracy of our soldiers.

I am grateful to all the units that strike at the territory of Russia: on military facilities, on the occupier's military logistics. There should be more and more of these important results," the statement said.