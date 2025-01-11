Panama’s President Mulino may go to UN Security Council if Trump’s threats continue - Politico

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to take control of the Panama Canal. Panamanian leader Jose Mulino said that if Trump continues to threaten his country, he may bring the issue to the United Nations Security Council.

This is reported by Politico, Censor.NET reports.

According to former Panamanian leader Ernesto Balladares, Mulino is waiting for Trump to officially take office to assess whether the new US president will insist on controlling the Panama Canal.

"He said he will take more action after January 20 if President-elect Trump insists on this issue," Balladares said.

According to Balladares, Mulino did not privately specify any other actions he might take.

"Like everyone else in this country, he's surprised," Balladares said of his successor's reaction to Trump's statements.

"As president, I want to make it clear that every square meter of the Panama Canal and its surrounding area belongs to Panama and will remain so," Jose Mulino said in December, as quoted by Politico.

Earlier, Trump said he did not rule out the use of force to control Greenland and the Panama Canal.

It was also reported that against the backdrop of US President-elect Donald Trump's statements about his desire to "control and own" Greenland, the Danish government announced a significant increase in defense spending on the island.

Donald Trump also commented on the resignation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and suggested that Canada should be included in the United States.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Panama stated that the country does not intend to discuss the sovereignty of the Panama Canal with the United States.