Germany should provide more assistance to Ukraine - Baerbock

Germany should provide Ukraine with more military assistance than is currently planned in the country's budget.

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a conversation with the media on the sidelines of a meeting in Saudi Arabia, Censor.NET reports citing UP.

Asked by Spiegel in the context of Chancellor Scholz 's alleged blocking of an additional aid package for Ukraine, Baerbock said that if Ukraine does not receive more aid, it "will be less able to defend itself and therefore less able to defend us."

She added that providing Ukraine with aid would be the best contribution to the security of Europe and Germany itself.

Earlier, Censor.NET, citing Der Spiegel, wrote that Scholz was blocking a new aid package for Ukraine.

