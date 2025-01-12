Ukraine scales up Grain from Ukraine initiative into Food from Ukraine

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitalii Koval agreed to coordinate efforts to scale up the Grain from Ukraine initiative and develop it into Food from Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, coordinated steps have been identified to ensure future supplies, in particular to Syria, where the first batch of Ukrainian aid - 500 tons of flour - has already been received with the support of the World Food Program.

"No one in the world should suffer from hunger. While the Kremlin regime provokes global crises and is the main exporter of aggression, terror and war crimes, Ukraine remains the guarantor of food security in the world. On the instructions of the President of Ukraine, we are scaling up the Grain from Ukraine initiative into Food from Ukraine, expanding the range of Ukrainian products and the geography of supplies together with our partners. Our special efforts today are aimed at supporting the Syrian people, who have suffered for decades from two regimes at the same time - Assad and Putin," said Sybiha.

In his turn, Koval said that Ukraine has already shipped sunflower oil to Mozambique as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative. Almost 416 tons will arrive in early February. Another 73.4 tons of oil and 970.5 tons of flour will be in Djibouti at the end of January. In addition, 453 tons of sunflower oil will soon be shipped to Tanzania.

What is Grain from Ukraine?

As part of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Grain from Ukraine project, international partners purchase products from Ukrainian producers to help overcome world hunger. Thus, Ukrainian agricultural producers receive sales of their products, and countries in need of support receive quality food.