AFU General Staff: 89 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 89 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions.

Today, the communities of Tymofiivka of Kharkiv region; Karpovychi, Liskivshchyna, Kovpynka of Chernihiv region; Popivka, Bila Bereza of Sumy region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times near Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

Combat actions in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Novoplatonivka, Terny and Zarichne. Three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the units of the Defense Forces repelled three attacks of the Russian invaders, one firefight is currently ongoing. The enemy attacked our defense positions near Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Darivka. Siversk came under attack by enemy aircraft.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked six times in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora and Hryhorivka.

In the Toretsk direction, eight hostile attacks took place in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Leonidivka and Shcherbynivka. Ukrainian troops have already repelled two of them, the fighting continues.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 31 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Dachne and Yantarne. Defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 30 enemy attacks, with one firefight still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders attacked ten times near Kostiantynopil, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka. Three attacks have already been repelled. The fighting continues. The enemy bombed Novopil and Kostiantynopil with GABs.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces made one assault on the positions of our troops near Novodanylivka.

The enemy tried to storm the positions of our defenders in the Prydniprovske direction once without success.

Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Ukrainian soldiers have repelled eight attacks by the invading forces today, and three firefights are currently underway. The enemy launched 250 artillery strikes, including one from a multiple-launch rocket system.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Kharkiv and Huliaipole directions since the beginning of the day.