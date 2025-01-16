UN plans $3.32 billion in humanitarian aid for Ukrainians in 2025

The UN and its partners have presented two humanitarian plans for 2025 with a request for $3.32 billion to help Ukrainians affected by the war.

This was announced by UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher and High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi during a meeting in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The first plan is aimed at humanitarian response in Ukraine and provides $2.62 billion to support 6 million people. This initiative covers the provision of food, medical and cash assistance, housing, educational services in emergency situations and the protection of the most vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly and people with disabilities.

"The people of Ukraine have shown incredible courage over the years. We must respond by showing true international engagement. When I talk about support, it's about being there for as long as it takes to meet the needs," Fletcher said.

The second plan focuses on the needs of Ukrainian refugees in 11 countries in the region, where more than 2 million vulnerable people are staying. These activities require $690.3 million in 2025, and a total of $1.2 billion in 2025-2026. The support includes housing, employment, medical services and legal aid. Special emphasis is placed on children at risk and victims of violence.

"Remember that almost 7 million Ukrainian refugees are outside the country. Our plan does not cover all the countries that have accepted refugees, because most governments can cover support for Ukrainian refugees. These are countries such as Poland, which has taken in the most, and Moldova, which needs additional international support," Grandi emphasized.

As noted, every year the UN appeals to donors to fund humanitarian plans for Ukraine, attracting support from states, organizations and individuals.

