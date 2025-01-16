Peacekeepers can only become segment of security guarantees, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a foreign peacekeeper in Ukraine can only be a segment of security guarantees.

"The peacekeeping contingent can only be a segment of real guarantees for Ukraine. We do not consider security guarantees for Ukraine without the United States, so it is too early to talk about the details. We have not yet had a substantive conversation about security guarantees with the new US administration. This is all ahead. Only after these negotiations will we understand the security structure we want for Ukraine," Zelenskyy explained.

He also confirmed that the French initiative to deploy a contingent in Ukraine is being discussed.

"We talked about it in detail with French President Emmanuel Macron, we are talking with Poland, with our Baltic partners, and we are discussing it with Britain. Today it is too early to talk about the details," the president added.

