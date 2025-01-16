It’s too early to determine which partners should be at negotiating table, apart from Ukraine itself, - German government spokesman

It is too early to determine which of the partners other than Ukraine should be at the upcoming peace talks.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the German Federal Government Steffen Hebestreit, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Our position is always very clear, namely: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. This means that if there are negotiations, Ukraine will definitely be at the table... The fact remains that Ukraine is the decisive factor in this issue, and nothing can be decided over its head," the spokesman emphasized.

As for the other negotiators, he said he "would be cautious at this point about individual comments on such statements," urging them to wait and see how events develop in the coming weeks and months. According to the German government official, it is not useful to determine who should and can sit at the negotiating table at this time. It is important that such negotiations, if they take place at all, because the issue is currently open, are conducted in accordance with international law, that Ukraine's interests are clearly taken into account, and that Ukraine plays an active role in the negotiations.

"We all want a strong Ukraine that can go into possible negotiations with Russia from a position of strength. This is the basis of all our support and assistance," Hebestreit said, adding that it is important for the chancellor that Ukraine eventually gets a good solution.

This is how the spokesman responded to a request to comment on statements from Moscow that Russia is ready to negotiate only with the United States.