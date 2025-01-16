Putin signs decree to draft Russians in reserve for military training in 2025

On 16 January, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree providing for the conscription of Russians in the reserve for military training in 2025.

This is stated in the text of the decree, Censor.NET reports.

The document provides for the organisation of military training to ‘maintain combat capability and improve the level of training of persons in the reserve’.

Details on the timing of the training, the number of reservists involved, and their responsibilities will be determined by additional documents.

The decree also declared 2025 the ‘Year of the Defender of the Fatherland’ in the Russian Federation.

