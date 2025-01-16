Ukraine hopes for "new dynamics" under Trump presidency to achieve just peace - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that under the presidency of US President-elect Donald Trump, Ukraine has additional chances to accelerate the achievement of a just peace.

He said this at a joint press conference with his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

We are just a few days away from the inauguration of Donald Trump. Of course, this election has global implications and significance. We look forward to our first official contacts after January 20 with great hopes and expectations. And our assessment is that we have additional chances to accelerate the achievement of a just, comprehensive peace," Sybiha said.

According to him, Ukraine under the Trump administration also hopes to "get a new dynamic to achieve" peace.

Sybiha is convinced that both Ukraine and the United States are united in this goal, emphasizing that the most effective way to peace is to adhere to the concept of "peace through strength."

Read more: "I appeal to US: do not provide assistance to Ukraine until military leadership is changed" - "servant of the people" Bezuhla

To recap, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that there is a chance to end the full-scale war in 2025. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is able to put pressure on the aggressor country Russia in this regard.