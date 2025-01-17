Invaders carried out seven assaults in south, their losses per day amount to 86 people - Southern Defense Forces
The operational situation in the south of Ukraine remains stably tense. The composition and nature of the enemy's actions remain unchanged, and no signs of offensive groups have been detected. Over the last day, 86 occupants were killed.
This is stated in the report of the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, over the past day, the enemy fired 322 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops. The occupiers also carried out air strikes on Zaporizhzhia settlements using UAVs.
"Continuing the terror of the civilian population of the frontline territories of Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv regions, the enemy used 419 attack drones, including barrage UAVs of the Lancet type, and dropped almost 400 fragmentation munitions," the statement said.
Assault on the positions of the Defense Forces
Occupation forces continue to storm Ukrainian positions in the Zaporizhzhia sector and the island area at the mouth of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. Over the past day, 7 enemy assaults were recorded, 4 of them in the Prydniprovsky direction.
The enemy continues to conduct engineering and aerial reconnaissance in the Huliaipil and Orikhiv directions.
Losses of the Russian army
The defense forces of southern Ukraine continue to repel enemy attacks, constantly inflicting fire on the enemy's locations, positions and rear. Over the past day, 86 occupants were killed.
Also, enemy losses are:
- 19 artillery systems and mortars;
- 24 units of automotive equipment;
- 4 tanks;
- 8 units of "Shahed-136" attack UAVs;
- 7 boats
- 5 motorcycles;
- 2 ATVs;
- 5 Starlink terminals;
- 2 video surveillance cameras, including Murom-M.
In addition, the following were damaged:
- 9 dugouts and places of residence of personnel;
- 3 observation points;
- 2 UAV takeoff sites;
- 1 place of storage of fuel and lubricants;
- 7 communication antennas.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 815,820 Russian invaders.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password