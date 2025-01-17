Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on January 8: death toll rises to 14

In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from the January 8 enemy strike has risen to 14, as a wounded man died in hospital.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said this during a telethon.

"Unfortunately, after the shelling that took place in early January near a production facility, one person died yesterday in the hospital. Doctors fought for him for almost two weeks, so the number of victims has increased," said Fedorov.

He said that the liquidation of the consequences of the shelling of Zaporizhzhia over the past month is still underway. It is also known that 60 people are still in hospitals in Zaporizhzhia and the region.

Fedorov also noted that after September 20, the number of fatalities after the shelling of the region increased.

"The number of fatalities after the enemy massively shelled the territory of Zaporizhzhia region has increased significantly since September 20. Since September 20, 69 people have been killed after enemy massive attacks," said the head of the RMA.

Earlier, it was reported that the number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on January 8 continues to grow, with 127 people already known.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

On Wednesday, January 8, Russian invaders attacked the frontline village of Stepnohrysk, Zaporizhzhia region, at least five times.

In the afternoon of January 8, the Ruscists attacked the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. 13 people were killed.

In Zaporizhzhia, January 9 was declared a day of mourning for the victims.