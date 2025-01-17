ENG
Occupant, having noticed Ukrainian drone, blew himself up with grenade. VIDEO

The Russian soldier decided to end his life with a grenade before the arrival of Ukrainian ammunition.

The video was posted on social media, Censor.NET reports.

A munition dropped from a drone exploded next to the occupier. It almost immediately tore the fuse out of the grenade and ceased to exist on foreign soil.

