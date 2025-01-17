North Korean soldiers did not know they were going to fight against Ukraine - South Korean Ambassador Hwang

The DPRK soldiers who were sent to Russia did not know that they were going to take part in hostilities against Ukraine. They believed that they were going to participate in military exercises aimed at simulating combat operations.

This was stated by South Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Hwang Jun-kook, Censor.NET reports.

Jun-kook noted that the two North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine did not realize that they were at the front and were misled about their true tasks.

"Russia and North Korea continue to refuse to recognize the dispatch of North Korean soldiers and falsely claim that military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is fully in line with obligations under international law," Jun-kook said.

Read more: North Korea lost third of its troops due to massive attacks by Ukrainian artillery and drones in Kursk - Forbes

What preceded it?

Earlier, South Korean intelligence said that about 300 DPRK soldiers had already been eliminated in the Kursk region.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defense Forces had captured two DPRK soldiers. They are already communicating with the SBU.

Later, the SBU reported that they were conducting investigative actions with the DPRK prisoners.

Watch more: Ukrainian investigators continue to communicate with captured soldiers from DPRK, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO