Russians attack car with journalists with drone in Zaporizhzhia direction

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian troops attacked a car carrying Marharyta Potapova, a journalist of the Ukrainian Witness YouTube project, and cameraman Oleksandr Davydenko.

This is stated in the team's report

The incident occurred during a trip to the positions of mortar launchers of the 3rd Brigade of Operational Detachment "Spartan". According to Potapova, the team did not pay much attention to the drone, as they often meet with drones at these positions for security purposes. However, this drone turned out to be hostile and dropped VOG on the vehicle.

"The guys say that the drone was already watching us and guided us from some part of the road. They dropped VOG and I was a little knocked senseless, and the press officer was injured, but alive. We came to film the guys' work and to find out if there are any assaults in the Zaporizhzhia direction," the journalist said.

The press service of Ukrainian Witness reported that after the explosion, the journalists and the military took cover in the dugout, which saved them from a second attack. Already in the dugout, mortar gunner "Chornyi" provided the wounded press officer with first aid. Later, the Russians began mortar shelling the positions.

Potapova noted that the trip back was even more dangerous because the route was changed, but the drone continued to watch them.

"It came very close, it was scary. Not for myself, for others. Later, the guys said they were surprised that I didn't scream. I'll take it as a compliment. I heard the sound of the drone all the time, but when you worry not for yourself but for others at that moment, the fear goes away. After leaving, the guys also admitted to me that they were scared. But the fact that we had a soldier with the call sign "Fartovyi" (Lucky) with us also helped us stay alive," Potapova said.



