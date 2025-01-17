ENG
Xi Jinping and Trump have telephone conversation - Xinhua

Trump invites Xi Jinping to his inauguration

Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump.

This is reported by the Chinese news agency Xinhua, Censor.NET reports.

Currently, the publication does not provide additional details.

Read more: US imposes sanctions on Chinese companies and Kyrgyz bank that cooperate with Russia

China (702) USA (5991) Xi Jinping (122) Trump Donald (2160)
