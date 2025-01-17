Xi Jinping and Trump have telephone conversation - Xinhua
Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump.
This is reported by the Chinese news agency Xinhua, Censor.NET reports.
Currently, the publication does not provide additional details.
