AFU General Staff: 97 combat engagements took place in frontline, almost half of them in Pokrovsk direction

As of 4 p.m., the number of combat engagements at the front increased to 97.

The situation in the north

Today, the communities of Tymonovychi, Leonivka, Mkhy, Dibrova and Kliusy in Chernihiv region; Riasne and Tovstodubove in Sumy region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units near Vovchansk, and a battle is currently underway.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian invaders carried out four attacks near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kruhliakivka, and two firefights are still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army conducted 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka and Terny during the day. Five firefights are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Bilohorivka. The enemy was repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora, eight of the 16 attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces, fighting continues.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to break into our defense in the area of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Krymske and Shcherbynivka, five attacks are ongoing, seven attacks by the invaders have already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 41 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Sribne, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 27 enemy attacks, 14 combat engagements are still ongoing.

The situation in other directions

Moreover, the enemy attacked our defenders in the Prydniprovske direction once without any results.

Operation in the Kursk region - Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy attacks today, and four more clashes are still ongoing.

There were no significant changes in other directions.