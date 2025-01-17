Invaders launch attack UAVs against Ukraine - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of Friday, January 17, Russian invaders launched attack drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Sumy and Kharkiv regions - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs," it was reported at 7:28 p.m.

"Enemy UAVs in the south of Sumy and center of Kharkiv region, heading southwest," it was reported at 7:32 p.m.

"Poltava region - threat of enemy attack UAVs from the northeast," was reported at 7:43 p.m.

"Enemy attack UAV in the northeast of Poltava region, heading southwest," was reported at 7:47 p.m.

Updated information.

Later, the AF reported new groups of enemy attack UAVs in the northwest of Kharkiv region, heading south.

The following was also reported:

Dnipropetrovsk region - threat of enemy attack UAVs;

Cherkasy region (Zolotonosha district) - threat of enemy attack UAVs;

Cherkasy region (Cherkasy district) - threat of enemy use of attack UAVs;

Attention, Dnipro city! An enemy attack UAV is heading in your direction from the northeast. Take cover!

New groups of enemy attack UAVs in the northwest of Kharkiv region, heading south/southwest.

At 8:51 p.m., the Air Force reported:

UAVs in the northwest and south of Kharkiv region, heading southwest/south;

UAV in the south of Sumy region, heading west/southwest;

UAV in northeastern Poltava region, heading southwest;

UAV in the east of Cherkasy region, heading southwest;

UAV in the north of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading southwest.

Subsequently, the Air Force warned about:

"Donetsk region - threat of enemy use of attack UAVs;

Attention, Poltava! An enemy attack UAV is heading in your direction from the northeast. Stay in shelters!

Kirovohrad region and Cherkasy region (Zvenyhorod district) - threat of enemy attack UAVs;

New groups of enemy attack UAVs in the north-east of Kharkiv region, heading south-west;

Attention, Dnipro city! An enemy attack UAV is heading in your direction from the northeast. Take cover!

Attention! Myrhorod (Poltava region)! An enemy attack UAV from the northeast is heading in your direction.

Update.

At 9:59 p.m., the AF reported:

UAVs in the center and northwest of Kharkiv region, heading south/southwest/north;

UAVs in the east, southwest and south of Poltava region, heading southwest;

UAV in the east of Kirovohrad region, heading west/southwest;

UAV in the east and northwest of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading southwest.

Later, it was reported that:

"Attention, Kremenchuk (Poltava region)! An enemy attack UAV from the northeast is heading in your direction. Take cover!

Attention! Kharkiv! Enemy attack UAVs from the southeast are heading in your direction.

Attention! Sumy! Enemy attack UAVs from the north are heading in your direction.

New groups of enemy attack UAVs in the northeast of Sumy region, heading southwest.

Attention! Chernihiv region - threat of enemy attack UAVs.

Attention! Poltava city! An enemy attack UAV is heading in your direction from the northeast. Take cover!

Attention! Poltava! Enemy attack UAV from the northeast is heading in your direction. Take cover!

Attention: Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - threat of enemy attack UAVs.

New groups of enemy attack UAVs in the north of Kherson region, heading west.

At 10:45 p.m., the Air Force reported:

UAVs in northwestern Kharkiv region, heading south/southwest/northwest;

UAV in the south of Poltava region, heading south;

UAV in the east and south of Kirovohrad region, heading west/southwest;

UAV in Dnipropetrovsk region, heading southwest/northwest;

UAV in eastern Mykolaiv region, heading northwest.

