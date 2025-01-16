Russians attack Ukraine with strike drones - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of 16 January, attack drones were launched in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force's telegram channel.

Movement of attack UAVs

UAVs in the Sumy region, moving in south-western and southern directions.

UAVs in the Chernihiv region, moving in a westerly direction.

UAVs in the Poltava region, flying in a westerly direction.

UAVs in the Kharkiv region, flying in southeast and west directions.

UAVs in the Zaporizhzhia region, flying in a northerly direction.

UAVs in the Mykolaiv region, moving in a westerly direction.

Cherkasy region - threat of enemy attack UAVs from Poltava region.

Update on the movement of UAVs

Update as of 9:55 p.m.

UAVs in the Sumy region, moving in a southerly direction.

UAVs in the Chernihiv region, moving in a westerly direction.

UAVs in the Poltava region, moving in a westerly direction.

UAVs in the Kharkiv region, flying east and north.

UAVs in the Kyiv region, moving in a westerly direction.

UAVs in the Vinnytsia region, flying in a westerly direction.

