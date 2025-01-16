34 out of 55 Russian UAVs shot down. 18 targets lost in location - Air Force. INFOGRAPHIC

On the night of January 16, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 55 Shahed attack UAVs, as well as various types of imitation drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

The launches were recorded from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

"As of 09:00, 34 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions.

Several UAVs hit a farm in Chernihiv region, and private houses in Kharkiv and Poltava regions were damaged as a result of the fall of downed enemy drones," the statement said.

At the same time, 18 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences).

