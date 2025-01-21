UAH 2.5 billion will be distributed monthly among AFU brigades to purchase UAVs - Umierov

In December 2024, the Ministry of Defense transferred UAH 1.1 billion directly to the combat units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the purchase of drones.

This was announced on Facebook by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, this made it possible to quickly meet the needs of our brigades and increase the diversification of centralized control.

"We analyzed this experience and decided to scale the initiative. Today the Cabinet of Ministers supported the proposal of the Ministry of Defense.

From now on, UAH 2.5 billion will be distributed monthly among the brigades of the Armed Forces to purchase UAVs. The unit commanders will be able to use these funds to purchase the drones that are most effective for performing tasks at the front," the Ukrainian minister added.

He is also convinced that this is another step towards creating the most flexible system of providing the military with everything they need to defend Ukraine.