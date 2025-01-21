Incident in Bila Tserkva: details of investigation from Kyiv police

Police in Kyiv region are conducting a pre-trial investigation into the torture of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, law enforcement officers identified seven participants in the event, aged 12 to 16. It is known that minors gathered in a local park, where they invited the 12-year-old victim. Subsequently, in order to intimidate the girl, one of the defendants, a 16-year-old boy, threatened, hit the girl and sprayed her in the face with a gas canister. In addition, the defendant exerted psychological pressure on the victim and demanded money in the amount of UAH 15 thousand.

On 20 January, investigators under the procedural control of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office served a notice of suspicion to a 16-year-old boy on charges of torture and extortion during martial law (Article 189(4), Article 127(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In addition, the Kyiv regional police reclassified the actions of all those involved in the crime: the pre-trial investigation is ongoing into the fact of torture (Part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that juveniles mocked and beat a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva.