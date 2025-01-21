Poland’s national interest is defeat of Russia and restoration of internationally recognized borders of Ukraine - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda has stated that his country's national interest lies in Russia's defeat in the war against Ukraine. This will mean the restoration of sovereign Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

He said this on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"From the point of view of Poland and its interests, it is obvious that this war cannot end with Russia's victory. It cannot end with the victory of the aggressor, the victory of the one who attacked, the victory of the one who realizes his imperial ambitions. He must be defeated. This will mean the existence and restoration of an independent, sovereign Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," Duda emphasized.

According to him, everyone in Europe wants Russia's aggression against Ukraine to end as soon as possible, but we cannot think that it does not matter how this war ends.

"Effective defense of Ukraine is our duty and in the interests of our countries. And everyone who is honest and wants order and peace in the world should help Ukraine achieve this. That is why we are here ... to say: yes, we are with you and we will not abandon you ... and we will do everything to ensure that an independent, sovereign Ukraine continues to exist and is part of the free world," the Polish leader added.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that potential peace talks should be held only with the participation of Ukraine.