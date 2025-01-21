Ukraine expects to attract EUR 30.6 billion of budget support from EU in 2025 - Ministry of Finance

The European Union has been the largest donor of direct budgetary assistance since February 2022, and in 2025 the EU provides €30.6 billion in budgetary support for Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko during a speech at a meeting of the EU Council on Economic and Financial Affairs (ECOFIN), Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in 2025, the European Union provides 30.6 billion euros of budget support for Ukraine:

EUR 18.1 billion - funds that are part of the G7 ERA initiative at the expense of proceeds from frozen assets of the Russian Federation;

EUR 12.5 billion - financial assistance under the Ukraine Facility.

It is noted that the funds raised will be used to meet the needs of the state budget in 2025 and 2026.

Marchenko thanked his European colleagues for their support, which helps to maintain Ukraine's macro-financial stability:

"In 2024, the EU's budgetary assistance will account for more than 40% of all external revenues - 16.1 billion euros. It is important that this assistance includes €3 billion in grants. The rest of the amount consists of concessional loans. The European Union continues to provide systematic support to Ukraine, including military and humanitarian aid, as well as tough sanctions policy against Russia. I am grateful for understanding Ukraine's needs and expanding our cooperation," he said.

The Ukrainian minister also thanked the EU for supporting the G7's decision to send $50 billion to Ukraine from future profits from frozen Russian assets: "This decision is fair, making the aggressor country bear financial responsibility for crimes against Ukraine. Our next priority is the complete confiscation of frozen Russian sovereign assets. The aggressor must pay for its actions."

In addition, Marchenko called on partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia to deprive it of resources to finance the war against Ukraine.

The Ministry of Finance reminded that a total of €45 billion has been raised since February 2022 to finance priority state budget expenditures.