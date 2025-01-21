United States does not believe that Europe can offer anything meaningful to them - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States does not believe that Europe can offer them anything meaningful, so European countries need to unite to protect themselves from Russia.

He said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports.

"Europe cannot be second or third to its allies. Europe must compete for a significant place in the priorities and alliances," the head of state said.

"Russia can deploy 1.5 million troops. Our armed forces have over 800 thousand people. France is in second place with over 200 thousand. Then Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. Everyone else has less. This is not a situation where one country can defend itself alone. We need all of us to unite and mean something," Zelenskyy said.

The President reminded European leaders that "battles involving North Korean soldiers are currently taking place in places geographically closer to Davos than Pyongyang."

According to the President of Ukraine, Russia is turning into a kind of North Korea - "a country where human life means nothing, but they have nuclear weapons and a burning desire to make the lives of their neighbors miserable."

Zelenskyy noted that despite the fact that Russia's overall economic potential is much smaller than Europe's, Russia produces several times more ammunition and military equipment than the rest of Europe.

"Putin signed a new strategic agreement with Iran. He already has an agreement with North Korea. Against whom are they making such agreements? Against you, against all of us. Against Europe, against America. We must not forget this. This is not an accident. These are their strategic priorities, and our priorities must meet this challenge - in politics, defense, and the economy. Such threats can only be countered together," Zelenskyy added.

