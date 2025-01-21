EU will continue to support Ukraine, no matter what happens - von der Leyen

Europe will continue to support Ukraine, no matter how the situation in the world develops.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"At this time, it is very clear that we will continue to support Ukraine. We have supported Ukraine with almost €140 billion so far, but we will continue to support Ukraine, no questions asked.

Whatever happens next, it is important for us that Ukraine survives as an independent country, and that it is Ukraine that has to make decisions about its own territories. So, this sentence remains valid - we will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes," she said.

Read more: Europe must stand up to Trump’s policies, otherwise we will be "crushed" - French PM Bayrou