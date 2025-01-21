ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10154 visitors online
News
1 136 10

EU will continue to support Ukraine, no matter what happens - von der Leyen

Europe will continue to support Ukraine

Europe will continue to support Ukraine, no matter how the situation in the world develops.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"At this time, it is very clear that we will continue to support Ukraine. We have supported Ukraine with almost €140 billion so far, but we will continue to support Ukraine, no questions asked.

Whatever happens next, it is important for us that Ukraine survives as an independent country, and that it is Ukraine that has to make decisions about its own territories. So, this sentence remains valid - we will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes," she said.

Read more: Europe must stand up to Trump’s policies, otherwise we will be "crushed" - French PM Bayrou

Author: 

Europe (345) European Union (2788) Ursula von der Leyen (251)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 