Ukraine and Europe should start joint production of air defense systems - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Europe needs its own Iron Dome

Ukraine and other European countries need to start joint production of air defense systems. Europe also needs its own Iron Dome.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports.

By investing now in the production of Ukrainian drones, we are investing not only in the security of Europe, but also in Europe's ability to be a guarantor of security for other vital regions. And we need to start joint production of air defense systems that provide reliable protection against all types of cruise and ballistic missiles. Europe needs its own "Iron Dome" capable of withstanding all types of threats," he said.

"We cannot rely on the goodwill of a few capitals when it comes to the security of Europe - whether it is Washington, Berlin, Paris, London, Rome, or whatever - after Putin knocks out some imaginary democrat in Moscow," Zelenskyy added.

