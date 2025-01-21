Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s strategy is to reach diplomacy that will end the war

Ukraine's strategy is to engage in diplomacy that will lead to the end of a full-scale war.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports.

"The strategy is that we must approach any diplomacy that will lead, I am sure, to the end of the war. The question is what kind of diplomacy it will be," the Head of State said.

The President noted that if diplomacy is strong, then as a result of the negotiations, Ukraine will receive strong security guarantees that will make it impossible for Russia to attack our country again.

"If the diplomacy is strong, and after this diplomacy and certain formats of negotiations, Ukraine will have strong security guarantees that will make it impossible for Putin to return with war, then it will be a sustainable, just, strong peace for Ukraine, Europe and, frankly, for America," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy added that if there are weak security guarantees, uncertainty, and only words, "then Russia will return with war again."

During his speech, Zelenskyy also said that only real security guarantees for Ukraine will serve as real security guarantees for the whole of Europe.