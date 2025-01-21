If Ukraine remains aggressive, it will lose. Hungary will fight back, - Orban on halting gas transit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says that Ukraine's decision to halt Russian gas transit from early 2025 threatens not only Slovakia, but also Budapest and the entire region. Hungary promises to take action.

He said this at a press conference during a visit to Bratislava, Censor.NET reports citing Index.

Orban said that Ukraine has not only halted gas transit through its territory, but also allegedly refuses to negotiate the settlement of this issue, and this refusal is "unacceptable."

Kyiv no longer sits in the saddle securely enough to afford this. If they remain aggressive and hostile, they will lose. We will eventually get angry and fight back," the Hungarian prime minister said.

Watch more: United States, Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia currently do not support our NATO membership - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

According to the Hungarian prime minister, "the way Kyiv is trying to control and shape relations with Central European countries today is unacceptable."

Orban also reiterated his opposition to Ukraine's rapid membership in the European Union, as it would "ruin the Hungarian economy," and NATO, as it would lead to a war between the Alliance and Russia.

As a reminder, Ukraine halted transit of Russian gas on January 1, 2025, due to the expiration of the transit agreement on January 1, 2025.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Ukraine would not continue transiting Russian gas, even if it was transportation of gas that formally belonged to "another country" that would receive gas from Russia.

Read more: Szijjártó hints that Hungary will block Ukraine’s path to EU by stopping transit of Russian energy resources