United States, Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia currently do not support our NATO membership - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the countries that are still opposed to Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"The United States of America, Hungary, Slovakia, and Germany were sincere; they did not support seeing us in NATO. ... These are the four countries that, for various reasons, have not supported Ukraine’s NATO membership so far,' the Head of State said."

