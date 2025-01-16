United States, Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia currently do not support our NATO membership - Zelenskyy. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the countries that are still opposed to Ukraine's accession to NATO.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Oboz.ua.
"The United States of America, Hungary, Slovakia, and Germany were sincere; they did not support seeing us in NATO. ... These are the four countries that, for various reasons, have not supported Ukraine’s NATO membership so far,' the Head of State said."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password