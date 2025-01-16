Zelenskyy on Russian UAV attack on Kyiv during Starmer’s visit: "We will send our regards as well". VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the UAV attack on Kyiv during the visit of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to Censor.NET, citing Oboz.ua, the head of state said this during a press conference.

"We will send our regards as well," he said.

As a reminder, on 16 January 2025, explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert. The forces were shooting down Russian UAVs.

The Guardian reports that during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Kyiv, Ukrainian air defence systems shot down a Russian drone near the Mariinsky Palace, where he was scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

