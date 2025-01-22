Beating of 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva: court remanded juvenile in custody for 2 months. PHOTO
The court imposed a preventive measure on a minor for torturing and extorting money from a 12-year-old child in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.
As noted, during the pre-trial investigation, the minor will be held in custody for two months without the possibility of bail.
What preceded it?
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that juveniles mocked and beat a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva.
A 16-year-old boy was served a notice of suspicion of torturing a minor and extorting money from her.
The Kyiv regional police reclassified the actions of all those involved in the crime: the pre-trial investigation into the torture is ongoing.
The Kyiv Regional State Administration stated that they were keeping the high-profile situation with the beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, under control.
The Ombudsman's Office responded to an incident involving the beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region.
